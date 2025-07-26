Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

The prime minister landed in Male on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Indian Ocean archipelago

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

Modi was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square in this Maldivian capital by President Mohamed Muizzu and top ministers in his Cabinet. | Credit: X/@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Male
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday graced the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the guest of honour, signalling a renewed momentum in bilateral ties after a spell of unease.
 
Modi was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square in this Maldivian capital by President Mohamed Muizzu and top ministers in his Cabinet.
 
The prime minister landed in Male on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Indian Ocean archipelago.
 
Following the over 50-minute ceremony, the prime minister said India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people. 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi tops global approval rankings, Trump and western leaders trail

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

'Bipartisan backing for India-Maldives ties': PM hails cross-party support

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹4,800 cr in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

Kargil, Kargil War tribute, Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prez Murmu, PM Modi hail Kargil Vijay Diwas as symbol of soldiers' valour

 
"India and the Maldives share a deep-rooted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cultural and economic exchanges," he said.
 
"Our relationship continues to grow, shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors. India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet," he said on "X".
 
The prime minister sat next to Muizzu and watched the event that featured military parade and colourful cultural performances by children and traditional artistes.
 
"It was an honour to attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people," the prime minister said.
 
"It also signified the country's journey of transformation over the years gone by. From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage," he added.
 
"My best wishes to the great Maldivian people." 
 
The ceremony was attended by top political and military brass of the Maldives.
 
Several members of the prime minister's delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the event.
 
Modi's visit to the Maldives is seen as a major turnaround in the bilateral ties after a spell of strain and tension. The renewed intensity in the relations assumes significance as Muizzu came to power in November 2023 on the back of an "India Out" campaign.
 
Following his talks with Muizzu on Friday, the prime minister said India is proud to be the "most trusted" friend of the Maldives and that the friendship will always "remain bright and clear".
 
In reflection of renewed intensity in the relations, Modi, after his talks with Muizzu, announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the island nation and said both sides have launched negotiations for a free trade deal.
 
New Delhi also decided to reduce the Maldives' annual debt repayment obligations by 40 per cent (from USD 51 million to 29 million), seen as a significant move to help the country deal with its economic woes.
 
On Saturday, Modi also interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives and appreciated their contributions in building upon the strong and vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan, says Army chief

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

India, Maldives sign 8 key deals across finance, digital, fisheries sectors

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand hikes ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees to ₹1.5 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu, Maldivian President

PM Modi offers $565 mn credit line to Maldives, opens door for FTA

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer

India, UK to work on recognition of professional degrees to ease movement

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister India Maldives ties Maldives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon