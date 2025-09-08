Home / India News / Nitish Katara murder case: SC refuses to extend bail of convict Vikas Yadav

Nitish Katara murder case: SC refuses to extend bail of convict Vikas Yadav

During the brief hearing, the counsel insisted that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension

Supreme Court, SC
Earlier, the bench extended Yadav's interim bail by a week. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the sensational 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma asked Yadav's counsel to move the Delhi High Court for extension or grant of fresh interim bail in the case.

During the brief hearing, the counsel insisted that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension.

When the bench hinted that it will reject the plea, the counsel for Yadav said that he will move the high court.

Earlier, the bench extended Yadav's interim bail by a week.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Yadav against an August 22 order of the Delhi High Court which refused to extend his interim bail granted by the top court on July 29.

Last Monday, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused himself from hearing the matter as soon as the hearing commenced. The bench, however, extended Yadav's interim bail by one week.

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav as they belonged to different castes.

Another co-convict, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit. On July 29, the apex court ordered his release from jail, noting that he completed his 20-year sentence in March this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE News: NIA conducts multi-state raids in terror conspiracy case across 5 states and J&K

Health infra worth ₹780 cr damaged in Punjab floods: Minister Balbir Singh

EVM an aggregator of votes, can't be used in presidential, V-P elections

Jarange warns Maharashtra govt to act on Kunbi certificate GR by Sept 17

Monsoon havoc in Himachal claims 366 lives, causes damage of over ₹4,080 cr

Topics :Supreme CourtMurderHonour killing

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story