Holi Holiday 2026: As March begins, schools and banks across India are preparing for multiple holiday closures linked to major religious, cultural and regional festivals. Academic calendars released by different states and educational institutions indicate several non-teaching days scheduled throughout the month.

Festivals such as Holi, Eid al-Fitr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Dola Jatra, Ugadi and Gudi Guri Padwa are among the key observances taking place in March 2026. The exact holiday dates vary from state to state depending on local traditions, government notifications and education board schedules.

When will Holi 2026 be celebrated across states in India?

Schools in these states are expected to remain closed on that day. Holi will be celebrated on March 3 in:

· Maharashtra · Telangana · Rajasthan · West Bengal · Goa · Jharkhand · Madhya Pradesh · Uttarakhand · Assam · Kerala ALSO READ: Total lunar eclipse 2026: Date, time and when, where to watch in India · Andhra Pradesh. Schools will stay shut on the festival day in these regions. Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026, in: · Manipur · Arunachal Pradesh · Jammu & Kashmir · Uttar Pradesh · Gujarat · Mizoram · Odisha · Chandigarh · Delhi

· Bihar · Chhattisgarh · Meghalaya · Himachal Pradesh. More about the Holi 2026 holidays in schools The state government of Uttar Pradesh has announced a 3-day Holi holiday. All government offices and educational institutions will be closed from March 2 to March 4, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Exams are currently being administered in the majority of Delhi's schools. There will not be any tests on Holi. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has chosen not to hold any board exams on March 4. The Bihar Education Department's official academic calendar states that schools in Bihar will be closed on March 3 and 4. Also Read: Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi? Additionally, the(CBSE) has chosen not to hold any board exams on March 4. The Bihar Education Department's official academic calendar states that schools in Bihar will be closed on March 3 and 4.