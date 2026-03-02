₹90 cr given to 30,000 girls in first phase of ladli scheme: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched key women-centric initiatives at the Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi programme, including the free LPG cylinder scheme for ration card holders and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana.

Highlighting education, mobility, and domestic empowerment, she announced that funds for 30,000 girls under the Ladli-Ladli scheme have been disbursed via DBT.

At the event held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the President also launched a scheme providing two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card-holding families on Holi and Diwali.

Addressing the Delhi CM said, "This is an attempt to touch three aspects of life: education, mobility, and domestic empowerment. I congratulate the daughters of Delhi...When the government investigated, we found that money meant for the Ladli-Ladli scheme for 1.75 lakh girls was lying in government accounts. So, in the first phase, we found 30,000 girls, and ₹90 crore was given through DBT..."

According to officials, the four schemes are 'Saheli Pink Smart Card,' free LPG cylinder scheme, Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, and 'Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar.' Under the initiative, the Saheli Pink Smart Card will be introduced within the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, providing free bus travel to eligible women and transgender residents. The card will also allow paid travel on the Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System through a single touch-free smart card. Cards will be issued at about 50 DM/SDM offices and selected DTC centers, with eligibility verified via Aadhaar and linked to the beneficiary's mobile number.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in making public transport more accessible, safe, and digital. In two free LPG Cylinders during festivals, this scheme will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). An amount equivalent to the current price of one cylinder will be deposited into the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the head of the family. Approximately 15.50 lakh ration card-holding families will benefit from this scheme. The third initiative, 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', focuses on the financial empowerment of daughters. Under this scheme, ₹56,000 will be deposited in the name of a girl child in installments, which, with interest, is expected to exceed ₹lakh by the age of 21.