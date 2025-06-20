Home / India News / PM Modi lays foundation stones for projects worth over ₹5,900 cr in Bihar

Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in north Bihar, PM Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra (Patna) and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 28 development projects worth more than ₹5,900 crore in Bihar's Siwan district | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Siwan
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 28 development projects worth more than ₹5,900 crore in Bihar's Siwan district.

Modi inaugurated the new VaishaliDeoria railway line project, built at a cost of over ₹400 crore, and flagged off a new train service on this route.

Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in north Bihar, Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra (Patna) and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Further promoting the Make in India Make for the World' initiative, Modi flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at Marhowra plant for export to the Republic of Guinea.

The locomotive is equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based controls, ergonomic cab designs, and regenerative braking.

In line with his commitment to conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga, the PM inaugurated six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project, worth over ₹1,800 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for additional water supply, sanitation and STP projects across Bihar, totaling Rs 3,000 crore.

In a major thrust to the energy sector, the PM laid the foundation stone for a 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) across 15 grid substations in the state, including those in Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, and Siwan.

With each substation to house 2080 MWh capacity batteries, the system is expected to help discoms reduce peak-hour electricity costs and enhance supply reliability.

These units will save the distribution companies from buying electricity at expensive rates by feeding the already-stored electricity back to the grid, benefiting the consumers, an official said.

Modi also handed over the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas YojanaUrban (PMAY-U) and marked the Grih Pravesh ceremony for over 6,600 completed houses by handing over keys to select beneficiaries.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X wrote, Today the people of Bihar are eagerly waiting for Modi ji, from energy to railways, from housing to export..he (the PM) is bringing many gifts for the people of the state during his 51st visit to Bihar today.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union ministers and several officials were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

