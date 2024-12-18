House panel flags fund lapses in scheme for vulnerable tribal groups

A parliamentary standing committee has expressed concern over the lack of funds disbursed to key states under the Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) scheme during 2022-23.

No allocations were made to states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have significant tribal populations, making the Committee to question how planned developmental work was carried out in the absence of resources.

The parliamentary panel report on Social Justice and Empowerment for demand for grants by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs emphasised the need to avoid the pitfalls of previous programmes, citing underutilisation of allocated funds, delays in submission of utilisation certificates by states and procedural inefficiencies.

The report was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

"The Committee note that during the period 2020-21 to 2022-23, the budgetary allocation made under Development of particularly vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) was substantially reduced at revision stage. Further, the Committee also note that during 2022-23 no fund was released to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, etc," the panel said.

The Committee further said it is "unable to comprehend" the reasons for not releasing funds to these states, particularly when large number of tribal population resides in these states and how did the work envisaged under development of PVTG Scheme was carried out in the absence of funds.

It recommended strengthening mechanisms like the Single Nodal Account (SNA) system to ensure timely disbursement and efficient use of funds.

More From This Section

The report tabled in Lok Sabha pointed out state-level bottlenecks, including delays in land acquisition and project proposals as significant impediments.

The Committee called for better coordination and technical support to states alongside robust capacity building for implementing agencies.

To ensure the success of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, the Committee urged the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to implement rigorous monitoring systems, including independent audits, and actively involve tribal communities and grassroots organisations in the planning and execution phases.

Aligning the scheme with existing initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) was highlighted as crucial for a holistic approach to tribal development.

While the PM-JANMAN scheme promises transformative change for PVTGs, the Committee noted the government's broader focus on tribal welfare through significant investments in other programmes, including Rs 6,399 crore for EMRS and Rs 1,000 crore under PMAAGY.

However, it warned that underachievement of targets and inefficient fund usage in previous schemes could undermine the effectiveness of this initiative if not addressed promptly.