HP cabinet nods to land acquisition for Kangra Airport's expansion

Himachal Pradesh Government on Monday announced that it has decided to go ahead with the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport, said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, added the statement.

"It decided to go ahead with the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport. After the expansion of the Kangra Airport, the runway length would be extended to 3010 meters which will be suitable for the operation of A-320 Type of aircraft and would go a long way in achieving the government plan to develop Kangra as a 'Tourism Capital' of the State," an official statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to conduct the examination for those Post Codes through H.P. Public Service Commission where examinations were not conducted by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

In the meeting, the nod was also given to the Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2023 guidelines.

"Under this scheme, eligible poor students would be provided with a loan upto Rs. 20 lacks at the rate of one per cent interest for pursuing engineering, medical, management, paramedical courses, pharmacy, nursing, ITI and polytechnic courses and PhD from recognized Universities and Educational Institutions," an official statement said.

"It was also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee comprising Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh to look into the issues pertaining to SMCs and Computer Teachers," it added.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Four Lane Planning Area and the area upto 100 meters from the edge of control width on either side of the Four Lane will be under the ambit of the Four Lane Planning Area in order to control the unplanned, unregulated and rampant unauthorised construction activities along the Parwanoo-Shimla Highway NH-5, Shimla-Matour NH, Pathankot-Mandi NH and Kiratpur-Manali Highway NH-3.

In the meeting, Cabinet also decided to open Government Degree College, Tauni Devi in the Hamirpur district.

According to the official statement, it has been decided to rename the Department of Information Technology to the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.