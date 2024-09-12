Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after long illness





"Our beloved comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of CPI(M), passed away at Aiims today. Red Salute to Comrade Sitaram Yechury!" his party said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to reports, the veteran leader died at 3.05 pm today. Veteran politician and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72 years after battling a prolonged illness. Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) on August 19 for the treatment of the pneumonia-like chest infection and was said to be in a critical condition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and other political leaders, expressed their condolences on Yechury's demise. Gandhi called him a protector of India.

"...Unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM..," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (fomerly Twitter). Yecheury’s association with CPI(M) dates back to 1975. Known for having friends in all parties, he worked closely with leaders from various non-BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) parties throughout his decades-long political career.

Sitaram Yechury: Background and upbringing

In recent times, Yechury emerged as the most popular face of his party despite CPI(M)'s shrinking inluence. Born in 1952, he completed his schooling in Hyderabad and moved to Delhi in 1969. He earned his honours in economics from Delhi University in 1973 and completed his master's at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 1975.

Yechury joined the left wing student organisation, Students Federation of India (SFI), in 1974, which marked the beginning of his political career at the age of 22. He was arrested during the Emergency-era after he went underground to organise resistance. Later on, he was elected as the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union thrice within a single year between 1977 and 1978.

More From This Section

In 1984, he joined the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and, over the years, rose through the ranks.

"He is currently a member of the Polit Bureau, Head of the International Department and Editor of the CPI(M) Central Weekly, Peoples’ Democracy. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of the Indian Parliament) and leader of the CPI(M) Group in Parliament," his party website states.

Condolences pour for Sitaram Yechury

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued the following statement upon Yechury's passing, "Sitaram Yechury was the topmost leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), an outstanding leader of the Left movement and a well-known Marxist ideologue... Given his amiable temperament, he had a wide circle of friends across the political spectrum and in all walks of life. He was respected by all for his political integrity and commitment."

"The untimely demise of Sitaram Yechury at this crucial juncture in our national politics is a big blow for the CPI(M) and a grievous loss for the Left, democratic and secular forces," the party added.

The Polit Bureau paid homage to their colleague and called upon all it party members to work harder to "advance the struggle for an exploitation-free society".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a post on X, expressing his condolences on Yechury's passing.

"Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sitaram Yechuri. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian known for his knowledge and articulation... He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!" Singh said.