I assure you there will be no compromise on free electricity: Atishi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
After Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, on Monday, issued a notice approving the power companies to increase Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC), the Power Minister of Delhi, Atishi Marlena, assured the people of Delhi that they will continue to enjoy free electricity.

"I assure Delhi people that it will not affect those who get free electricity. They will continue to enjoy free electricity up to 200 units", said the Power Minister.

PPAC hinges on the prices of coal and gas. Though it is different from electricity charges but is levied in consumers' electricity charges.

Accordingly, the electricity charges of Tata power consumers will increase by 1.2 per cent, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) by 5.3 per cent, and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) by 9.42 per cent.

Further, targeting the central government over the hike in electricity prices, Marlena said, "The centre is responsible for the hike in electricity prices. The companies of Delhi purchase electricity from the National Thermal Power Coorporation Limited (NTPC) and gas plants. There are four NTPC plants, from where electricity is being sold with an increase in prices by 15-50 per cent. I want to ask the central government why there is a scarcity of coal production. This has not happened over the 75 years after independence. No production is taking place from the centre's side".

Further, the power minister added, "80 per cent of the total expenses of companies go into purchasing electricity. If this continues, then not only the national capital but the whole country will be affected".

Marlena further stated, "Companies were not able to purchase solar energy as the Union Power Minister was sitting with the file. 10 days back, it was approved but it holds quite a small part of the electricity".

Retaliating to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's remark over the increased Electricity prices, Marlena said, "Manoj Tiwari do read something about it. The DERC notice says that the increase in PPAC has been caused due to the centre's order to the plants to use a minimum of 10 per cent of coal".

Earlier, BJP MP Tiwari had accused Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal of cheating the public in the name of free electricity.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

