I believe AI represents American Indian spirit, says PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the Indian diaspora in New York on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will open two new consulates in the US, in Boston and Los Angeles.

In a reference to India's foreign policy of non-alignment, Modi said that for years India pursued a policy of equidistance from other countries. But India today has a foreign policy of maintaining equal closeness with all, he said and spoke of India's contribution in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his hour-long address to an estimated 13,000 Indian Americans in New York's Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Modi said India does not aspire for global dominance. India is emerging as a new “catalytic agent” and its role would be crucial to accelerate global growth, peace, innovation, climate action and stability of global supply chains, he said.

Whether it is promoting yoga, lifestyle or the environment, India does not strive for only a GDP-centric but a human-centric growth for all of you, the PM said. Quoting from Ishopanishad, Modi said for India, knowledge is for sharing, wealth is for caring and power is for protecting “India today is a land of opportunities. It’s no longer waiting for opportunities. It is now creating opportunities,” Modi said.

“For the world, AI stands for Artificial Intelligence. But I believe AI also represents the American Indian spirit,” Modi said. The PM described the diaspora as India’s brand ambassadors. He said living with diversity was ingrained in Indians, and India-US relations will scale new heights with this AI “spirit”.