Identify areas with frequent waterlogging problem during monsoon: MCD Mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday held a high-level meeting on the city's monsoon preparedness and asked officials to identify areas where there is frequent waterlogging during the rainy season.

To ensure effective implementation of proposed plans, regular meetings will be organised on this subject twice a month, she said.

With the aim of ensuring safety and convenience of citizens during heavy rainfall, the meeting focused on addressing the issue of waterlogging in several areas of the city, her office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Oberoi emphasised on the importance of identifying areas prone to frequent waterlogging. Places such as Rani Khera, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, Narela, and Mehrauli were highlighted as being particularly susceptible to water accumulation, it said.

In light of this, the mayor emphasised the need for special planning and targeted measures to mitigate the impact of waterlogging in these areas.

She also instructed officers to work in coordination with PWD, DDA and other agencies to prevent waterlogging on roads during monsoon season in Delhi.

During the meeting, officials said about 40 suction-cum-jetting machines, pump-sets, super sucker machines, among others, are available with the corporation.

The work of removing silt from drains is being done at a fast pace. It will be completed before the target date. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will ensure that there is no waterlogging and inconvenience caused to citizens during monsoon, the statement said.