IDPs clash with security forces in Manipur as they try to return home

Hundreds of internally displaced people (IDPs) staying in relief camps here clashed with security forces at Pukhao and near Dolaithabi Dam in Imphal East district on Monday as they attempted to return to their native homes, officials said.
IDPs from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities, who had been staying in relief camps, attempted to march towards their homes but were stopped by security forces.
The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, they said.
The IDPs claimed that, as the annual Sangai festival is being held, normalcy has been established in the state, and they should be allowed to return to their homes.
A protester, S Kumarjit Meitei told reporters, "We are mostly farmers. Our economic livelihood has been completely cut off after we were forced to flee our homes. Now that the government has said that normalcy has returned. We demand to return home. How long do we stay confined in relief camps. Why can't security forces deal with the militants instead of forcing us to remain in relief camps.
Agitated protesters scuffled with security forces and headed towards the areas considered one of the most sensitive zones, prompting them to fire tear gas shells to disperse them, the official added.
Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman are located at the foothills of Imphal East district, bordering Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The areas witnessed ethnic violence in 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
