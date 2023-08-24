Home / India News / IIT Bombay gets $18.6 mn from alumnus for green energy research hub

This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous, the institute said in a statemment

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has received a donation of USD 18.6 million from an alumnus for establishment of a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub, the premier institute said on Thursday.

The IIT B, however, did not disclose the identity of the alumnus, saying he wanted to remain anonymous. The contribution will redefine the institute's role in addressing the global climate crisis. The hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai and its focus will extends to critically important areas, said the institute in a statement.

The focused areas include evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring, it said. Additionally, the hub seeks to advance climate solutions, foster the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies.

It will facilitate research in several critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture, among others, said the statement. The research centre will also offer industry-tailored educational training and cultivate strategic collaborations with global universities and corporations, it said.

Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, said, The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours.

"The Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub stands as a testament to the impact that collective efforts can achieve in paving a sustainable path for the future, he said.This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous," Chaudhari added.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

