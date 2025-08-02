IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building

A 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the hostel building in Powai here in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
The student, Rohit Sinha, allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hostel around 2.30 am, an official said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.
According to the police, Sinha, a native of Delhi, was a fourth-year student of Metallurgical Sciences.
An accidental death report has been registered, and a probe has been initiated, the official said.
