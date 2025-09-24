Home / India News / IIT Kharagpur researchers flag how weather changes affect people

IIT Kharagpur researchers flag how weather changes affect people

The research team, led by Prof Rajib Maity of Civil Engineering department, looked at how heat waves or cold waves can overlap with heavy rain or dry extremes

IIT-Kharagpur wins maximum number of laurels at innovation awards
An IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday that by combining detailed climate projections with demographic data, the study compared the recent past (19912020) with the near future (20212050) under various warming and population growth scenarios.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A new study by a team of researchers of IIT Kharagpur has warned that extreme weather events are not only becoming more frequent and intense but also affecting people very differently depending on where they live and how old they are.

An IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday that by combining detailed climate projections with demographic data, the study compared the recent past (19912020) with the near future (20212050) under various warming and population growth scenarios.

The research team, led by Prof Rajib Maity of Civil Engineering department, looked at how heat waves or cold waves can overlap with heavy rain or dry extremes.

Its findings highlight stark insights as heat-related extremes concurrent with floods or droughts are projected to rise sharply worldwide, and Asia and Africa are set to be the hardest hit, with children and working-age adults facing the greatest risk.

The study further flagged that sub-Saharan Africa will experience the highest youth exposure to extremes due to rapid population growth, while in Europe, North America and Australia, it is the elderly who are most vulnerable, especially to heatwaves combined with heavy rainfall.

"Europe, in particular, is expected to see the highest exposure levels for seniors globally, raising urgent concerns for healthcare and social care systems," it observed.

"While cold extremes will decline in tropical regions, they are projected to increase in parts of America, northern Europe and East Asia, creating the dual threat of more frequent heatwaves and persistent cold spells," the researchers predicted.

One of the crucial findings shows that climate change is the primary driver of rising exposure globally, and population growth further magnifies the risks in developing regions, whereas in Europe and parts of Asia, where populations are stable or declining, climate change alone accounts for most of the increase.

"What sets this research apart is its age-specific lens. Unlike most climate studies that treat populations as a single group, this study disaggregates exposure across children, youth, adults, and seniors. This reveals the unequal burden of climate extremes and underscores the need for region-specific and age-specific adaptation strategies," the spokesperson said.

The findings highlight the urgent need for climate adaptation and resource policies that protect vulnerable groups like the young in Sub-Saharan Africa or the elderly in Europe, amid a rapidly changing climate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SCBA urges reforms in collegium, seeks merit-based judge appointments

4 dead as Ladakh Sixth Schedule protests turn violent; BJP office torched

LIVE updates: Court asks Bengal minister to be present before ED in school jobs scam case

Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

Cabinet approves ₹1,865.68 cr productivity-linked bonus for railway staff

Topics :IIT KharagpurCase studyResearchweather warningweather

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story