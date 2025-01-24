Illegal payments to land owners: SC appoints SIT to probe Noida functioning

Dissatisfied with a UP government-appointed panel probing the issue of illegal compensation to land owners paid by Noida officials, the Supreme Court has appointed an SIT to look into it.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh ruled while hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of the legal advisor and one of the law officers of Noida who were accused of corruption.

It said the allegations related to the release of huge amounts of compensation in favour of some landowners, who were allegedly not entitled to seek such a higher compensation for their acquired land.

The top court constituted the special investigation team (SIT) comprising IPS officer and Additional General of Police, Lucknow zone S B Shiradkar, Inspector General CBCID Modak Rajesh D Rao and Hemant Kutiyal, Commandant of UP Special Range Security Battalion.

"The special investigation team shall, inter alia, look into the issues (i) whether the quantum of compensation paid to the land owners was higher than they are entitled to in terms of the judgments passed by the courts from time to time; (ii) if so, who were the officers/officials responsible for such exorbitant payment; (iii) whether there was any collusion or connivance between the beneficiaries and officers/officials of Noida; and (iv) whether the overall functioning of Noida lacks transparency, fairness and commitment to the cause of public interest," it said on January 23.

Directing the SIT to file its report in a sealed cover within two months, the bench said the team was free to look into any other allied issue during the investigation.

The bench however protected the beneficiaries, farmers and landowners, who were paid the extra compensation from any coercive or penal action without its permission.

It observed on September 14, 2023, when the matter was heard, it was learnt that the FIR in the case was not a solitary instance of alleged excess payment of compensation to the land owners but there were numerous instances of such payments, prima facie, for extraneous considerations and on quid pro quo basis.

"It was consequently desired that an independent agency should hold a deeper probe into the functioning of Noida as a statutory authority," the bench noted.

On October 5, 2023, the state government informed the top court that it had constituted a fact-finding committee comprising three officers, including the additional director general of police, Meerut Zone, to examine the cases where Noida might have paid illegal compensation in collusion and connivance with the officers of the authority and the beneficiaries.

It said, "Keeping in view the limited mandate given to that committee and the manner in which the proceedings were conducted, we were not satisfied with its outcome, especially when it was brought to our notice on November 22, 2023 that under the garb of investigation, the committee was trying to question the grant of higher compensation to the landowners under the court orders." The bench went on, "It was made clear that the committee had no authority whatsoever to sit over the judicial orders and deviate from the real issue re: conduct, functioning, propriety and probity in the functioning of Noida officers." The bench had asked the state government to suggest a few names for the SIT, comprising senior IPS officers of UP cadre, who did not belong to the state, for transparency, fairness and objectivity in the matter of investigation into the affairs of Noida.

Additional advocate general Garima Prashad appearing for the state had submitted names of the three officers.

On November 22, 2023, the top court came down heavily on the fact-finding committee constituted by the state government and said despite categoric observations in its orders, the so-called fact-finding report revolved around only one case of release of the excess compensation.

"It is obvious from the report that the committee comprising senior officers did not even care to understand the scope and import of the orders passed by this court and no effort has been made to find out whether compensation in other heavy acquisition matters was paid in accordance with law and strictly in terms of the court orders. We may hasten to add that the committee cannot sit over the orders passed by the courts from time to time and all that it can look into is whether the amount of compensation released was strictly as per those court orders or not," it said.

Except for one case, it said, no other file appeared to have been examined by the committee.

The farmers and land-owners who were paid higher compensation for their land acquired by the Noida had said they were being harassed by officials.

The bench then said, "Noida cannot browbeat the expropriated land owners on the pretext that they have been paid higher compensation. The same is nothing but an effort to sit over the decision of this court granting compensation, and subject them to unwarranted harassment.