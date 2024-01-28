Home / India News / Illegal properties of govt employees to be razed by bulldozer: Raj minister

Illegal properties of govt employees to be razed by bulldozer: Raj minister

He said he would not care "if he is hanged for violation of rules" in getting illegal properties demolished

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | Photo: X @BhajanlalBjp
Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday issued a stern warning to "corrupt" government servants, saying illegal properties of "accused staffers" would be razed by bulldozers.

Dilawar said government servants accused of amassing illegal properties would be suspended and dismissed. "The illegal properties of those guilty of such crimes would also be demolished by bulldozer," he said while speaking to media after an official meeting here on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The minister said the officials present in the meeting have been directed to identify government employees against whom cases of corruption and misconduct have been lodged but have escaped action so far due to absence of adequate evidence.

He said he would not care "if he is hanged for violation of rules" in getting illegal properties demolished.

While speaking at an event in his assembly area Ramganj Mandi on Saturday, the minister had issued a similar warning on illegally accumulated properties by government officials.

The minister also directed the officials to review the purchase of various items and materials in the government departments during the last 10 years and initiate action in the cases where such purchases have been made at "unfair" prices.

Dilawar held a meeting with district officials here on the proposed Surya Namaskar programme on Surya Saptami on February 15 and on the 'swachhata' (cleanliness) campaign.

The minister also directed the officials present in the meeting to ensure the compliance of guidelines on meat and liquor shops.

It was decided at the meeting to perform Surya Namaskar on February 15 in all government, non-government schools and coaching institutes across the state and create a world record.

Dilawar directed the officials to start preparations to organise the event on a large scale. He said 'swachhata' was the collective responsibility of all departments.

Everyone should collectively devote time to cleanliness in their area for at least once in a month, the minister said. A huge amount of money could be saved for developmental works by being aware of the significance of cleanliness, he added.

Also Read

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

TMC demands immediate release of central MGNREGA funds due to Bengal

BMC Khichdi scam: ED summons Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep for questioning

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia moves to court seeking regular bail

Ram temple in Ayodhya can withstand once-in-2,500-year quake: Scientists

LS speaker says committee to be formed to review anti-defection law

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan governmentillegal constructionBhajanlal SharmaBJPGovt employees

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story