Illegal properties of govt employees to be razed by bulldozer: Raj minister

Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday issued a stern warning to "corrupt" government servants, saying illegal properties of "accused staffers" would be razed by bulldozers.

Dilawar said government servants accused of amassing illegal properties would be suspended and dismissed. "The illegal properties of those guilty of such crimes would also be demolished by bulldozer," he said while speaking to media after an official meeting here on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The minister said the officials present in the meeting have been directed to identify government employees against whom cases of corruption and misconduct have been lodged but have escaped action so far due to absence of adequate evidence.

He said he would not care "if he is hanged for violation of rules" in getting illegal properties demolished.

While speaking at an event in his assembly area Ramganj Mandi on Saturday, the minister had issued a similar warning on illegally accumulated properties by government officials.

The minister also directed the officials to review the purchase of various items and materials in the government departments during the last 10 years and initiate action in the cases where such purchases have been made at "unfair" prices.

Dilawar held a meeting with district officials here on the proposed Surya Namaskar programme on Surya Saptami on February 15 and on the 'swachhata' (cleanliness) campaign.

The minister also directed the officials present in the meeting to ensure the compliance of guidelines on meat and liquor shops.

It was decided at the meeting to perform Surya Namaskar on February 15 in all government, non-government schools and coaching institutes across the state and create a world record.

Dilawar directed the officials to start preparations to organise the event on a large scale. He said 'swachhata' was the collective responsibility of all departments.

Everyone should collectively devote time to cleanliness in their area for at least once in a month, the minister said. A huge amount of money could be saved for developmental works by being aware of the significance of cleanliness, he added.