Another active phase of the South-West monsoon will begin this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several states.

According to the meteorological department, states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, after which it will subside.

The IMD also issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand till July 18, while in Himachal Pradesh, the alert is till July 17.

The weather conditions in central and adjoining east India will also expect rain in the next five days.





According to the Director General at the weather office, M Mohapatra, central India might expect an active monsoon next week. A low-pressure area has been developed while another cyclonic circulation will develop around Tuesday. The circulation will lead to good rainfall and might cover the deficiency over the central peninsular region. The western disturbance will continue to bring rain to north India.

Rainfall in these states

Rainfall is likely to hit various Indian regions, such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and many other southern states.

Despite the overflow in the Yamuna river, Delhi is also likely to experience moderate rain in the next four days. Delhi might also witness a slight increase in rainfall on July 17-18.

A yellow alert has been issued in northwest India regions, where the fairly widespread to heavy widespread rainfall is likely to continue in states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD also issued a yellow alert in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan for the next four days.

The same weather is expected in other parts of India. In the central region, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh till July 18.