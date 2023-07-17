Home / India News / SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in evacuee property case

SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in evacuee property case

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on his plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari in an evacuee property case.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on his plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court.

The high court on April 13 had dismissed Umar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.It had also dismissed a plea of Mukhtar Ansari's other son Abbas Ansari, an SBSP MLA, seeking quashing of the charge sheet in the same case.

It passed the orders on two petitions moved independently by the two brothers.

It was pleaded on behalf of the Ansari brothers that mutation of the property was in the name of their forefathers before their birth and hence, no offence was made out against them.

The state counsel had opposed the plea, arguing that the duo was also accused of forging the signature of their grandmother and hence, a clear offence was made out against them.

The FIR in the case was lodged by revenue officer Surjan Lal at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on August 27, 2020.

It was alleged in the FIR that Mukhtar and his sons had usurped evacuee property by forging documents.

The term evacuee property is used to refer to a property left behind by people who migrated to Pakistan during Partition. These are generally allotted to those who migrated to India from Pakistan during that time.

Also Read

Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in murder case, sentenced to 10 yrs jail term

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Awadhesh Rai murder case

Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari, tightens security

Youth Cong chief files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case

Oppn leaders to discuss EVM machines, says Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Appreciate India's leadership on debt issues as G20 president: Janet Yellen

'Wazirabad water treatment plant resumes, to operate at full capacity soon'

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

BIMSTEC foreign ministers meeting begins in Bangkok: EAM Jaishankar

Topics :Supreme CourtUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story