IMD issues heatwaves in India: What is heatwave and its impact on us?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts for multiple regions across the country, including Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, and Jharkhand. As temperatures soar, the risk to public health grows, with extreme heat posing serious and potentially fatal consequences.

Each year, heatwaves claim countless lives, making it crucial to understand how to stay safe during the hottest months. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can silently impact both the body and mind, often without immediate warning signs. But what exactly are heatwaves, and how do they affect our daily lives?

What is a heatwave?

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) states “A heatwave can be defined as a period where local excess heat accumulates over a sequence of unusually hot days and nights. Heatwaves consist of periods of abnormally hot weather that can last from a few days to months where the maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually high to a location. The minimum temperature is as important as the maximum temperature, as cooler nights allow the body to recover and if the nights are unusually hot, higher temperatures will be reached earlier in the day and last for longer.”

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reports that heat waves have become longer, more frequent, and more severe due to climate change.

What causes a heatwave?

A natural meteorological phenomenon, heat waves are caused by warm air trapped in the atmosphere and are becoming more often and intense as a result of climate change, which is caused by greenhouse gas emissions that prolong the trapping of heat.

Effect of heatwave on the human body

Heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration are just a few of the health issues that can result from heat waves' negative effects on the human body. Additionally, heat waves can worsen long-term illnesses or possibly result in death. Heat-related illnesses and deaths are more likely to affect children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with long-term medical issues.

In addition, those without access to air conditioning are also vulnerable. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are medical problems that can occur when our body is unable to control its temperature.

Compared to adults, children's bodies struggle more to regulate their body temperature. Dehydration in children can be serious, and heatwaves can be harmful to babies and children. Women who are pregnant are also more vulnerable.

Dehydration and excessive heat might increase the baby's risk of low birth weight, premature delivery, and even stillbirth. Heatwaves can have adverse effects on pregnant women, causing them to experience early labour, develop gestational diabetes, and develop hypertension.

Heart attacks may also result from heat waves. This is because the heart may be strained when the body tries to cool itself. People who already have cardiac problems may experience heart attacks as a result of this. Acute kidney damage can also result from heat exerting pressure on the kidneys.

Heatwave: Dos and don'ts to follow

1. Dos:

• Drink water often, even if you do not feel thirsty.

• In addition to ORS, rehydrate yourself by consuming fruits like watermelon and homemade beverages like lemonade, lassi, and chhach.

• Dress in loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing. Before going out; wear protective gear such as slippers, umbrellas, helmets, caps, goggles, and/or shoes.

• Use a damp cloth to keep your head and limbs cool, and use a cap or umbrella to protect yourself from the sun and heat.

Heatwaves cause physiological stress that, in certain situations, can be fatal. It has the ability to quickly raise body temperature, which can harm the brain and other vital organs. Therefore, we must protect ourselves from the negative consequences of the heat wave and seek medical attention immediately if we have any symptoms.

2. Don’ts

• If at all possible, avoid going outside between 12 and 3 pm.

• Avoid engaging in physically demanding activities during hot weather.

• Avoid drinking things that dehydrate the body, such as tea, coffee, and alcohol.

• Avoid eating stale or high-protein foods.

• Never leave your children or pets unattended in the car.