IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, nearby districts over heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, civic officials said.

A red alert was also issued for the neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Mumbai has been battered by rains throughout this week following the late onset of the monsoon, throwing normal life out of gear.

As per the IMD's district-wise forecast issued on Friday afternoon, the city is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy spells on July 4 and 5.