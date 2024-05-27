With heatwaves persisting across various regions of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a ‘red alert’ for the northern part of India.

According to the weather department, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are expected to experience “heatwave to severe heatwave” conditions until May 28.

Additionally, the IMD also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Heatwave in Rajasthan

The IMD, in its bulletin said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/ most parts of Rajasthan; in some/ many parts of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh-Delhi; in isolated/ some parts of West Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and May 28 and gradual reduction thereafter.”

On Sunday, Rajasthan’s Phalodi registered the highest temperature in India at 49.8 degrees Celsius, with Delhi’s Mungeshpur following at 48.3 degrees Celsius. Jhansi recorded 47.7 degrees Celsius, while Punjab’s Faridkot experienced 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions in North India





The IMD warned heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh from May 27 to May 30.

The IMD bulletin further said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over some parts of Gujarat between May 27 and May 30, and in Bihar on May 27. It further said that warm night conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Rainfall prediction

According to the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, and isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

Minimum temperatures above normal





The weather department said that minimum temperatures were above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) at isolated places over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

The bulletin stated that minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5.0 degrees Celsius) at a few places over Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Maximum temperatures above normal

The IMD said that maximum temperatures were above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and at a few places over West Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.