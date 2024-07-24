Aqua Line starts today: Details on Mumbai's 1st underground metro here

Mumbai’s much-anticipated first underground metro, the Aqua Line, is set to begin operations on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the city’s urban transit system. This new underground metro is expected to transform urban commuting, ease travel across Mumbai’s streets, and reduce traffic congestion.

The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3 will commence today, connecting Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp When will Mumbai’s Aqua Line be complete? The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2024, although the initial completion date was set for September 2024.

On July 17, Bharatiya Janata Party’s General Secretary Vinod Tawde confirmed the news on social media. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled. Mumbai’s first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city.”

What stations will be covered by the Aqua Line?

The Aqua Line will cover a 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade, featuring 27 stops. Out of this 26 will be underground and one will be an at-grade station. The Aqua Line will connect with current metro lines, buses, and suburban rail services along its path, stretching from North Mumbai to South Mumbai.

Initial phase will operate between SEEPZ and BKC.



More From This Section

Stations on Mumbai’s Aqua Line will include: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ and Aarey Depot.

What will be the timings of Mumbai’s Aqua Line?

Service on the Aqua Line will begin at 6.30 am and continue until 11.00 pm, with trains running at intervals of a few minutes. Trains will travel at speeds of up to 90 km per hour, reducing the journey time for the 35 km route from more than two hours by road to just 50 minutes.

Notably, the travel time from Cuffe Parade to the Airport will be halved from 100 minutes to 50 minutes.

Mumbai Aqua Line project cost and management

The central government approved the Aqua Line metro in June 2013 at an estimated cost of Rs 23,136 crore. The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line (Line 3) is now 98 per cent complete, with a revised cost of Rs 37,276 crore. The metro line project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will manage the operation and maintenance of the Aqua Line for ten years. The DMRC will handle day-to-day operations, including managing the operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, and maintaining all metro systems infrastructure to ensure passenger safety.

Mumbai Metro Rail passenger comfort and security

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation website highlights several features to enhance passenger comfort and security. These include:

- Escalators and elevators

- Secured platforms and closed train doors

- Comprehensive CCTV coverage

- Dual-entry access from both sides of the roads, eliminating the need for foot overbridges or road crossings

- Platform screen doors to ensure passenger safety and reduce the risk of accidents during boarding and alighting

Progress status of Aqua Line project

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, about 99.2 per cent of civil works have been completed. Overall station construction is 97 per cent complete. Tunnelling works have been fully completed, and significant progress has been made on other aspects of the project:

- Overall systems work: 77.6 per cent complete

- Depot civil works: 99.8 per cent complete

- Mainline track works: 87 per cent complete

Additionally, the project will restore the Colaba station to the rail network after an 85-year hiatus. The station, originally commissioned in 1873, was closed in 1930.



With these advancements, the Aqua Line is poised to significantly improve the daily commute for Mumbai residents, offering a faster, safer, and more efficient transit option.