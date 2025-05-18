IMD issues yellow alert for rain in Delhi today, AQI improves to 136

Delhi witnessed light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, offering brief relief from the prevailing heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, dust-raising winds and strong surface winds. Despite the showers, humidity and warm temperatures have continued to keep conditions uncomfortable.

Today’s forecast: Rain, thunderstorms expected

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for today, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at approximately 24 degrees Celsius. ALSO READ: Thick layer of dust engulfs Delhi-NCR, reduces visibility across key areas

Weather forecast for the week

AQI improves to 'moderate' category

Air quality in Delhi improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday morning after having remained poor due to a massive dust storm across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 136 at 8 am on 18 May, compared to 187 at the same time a day earlier.

In response to the spike in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.