World hailing Indian Army, PM Modi's resolve in Operation Sindoor: Shah

This was the first time since independence that Indian armed forces struck 100 km inside Pakistan, delivering a befitting response to terrorists, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, as he praised Operation Sindoor'.

Addressing a gathering in Kolavada village in Gandhinagar district, Shah said the entire world is praising the capability of the Indian Army and the firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Indian armed forces eliminated nearly 100 terrorists, devastated the headquarters of terror outfits, and also destroyed 15 military installations, which eventually reduced the ability of Pakistan's air force to hit back.

Shah, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit from Saturday, said PM Modi coined the term Operation Sindoor' in honour of the country's women.

Before Modi became the PM, terrorist attacks had been taking place at regular intervals for several years, but that is no longer the case now.

Terrorists used to come from Pakistan, kill our soldiers and people, and go away. They used to orchestrate bomb blasts and conspire against India. But they were never given any reply back then, said Shah, the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar.

He said that after Modi assumed office, three major terrorist attacks have taken place in India Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam last month.

PM Modi has given a befitting response, and the whole world is watching with surprise, while Pakistan is experiencing it with fear, he said.

They (Pakistan-based terrorists) did not learn a lesson from India's response in the past and carried out a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This time, under Operation Sindoor, we destroyed the headquarters of terrorist organisations, he said.

Today, I have come with great pride to say that we took revenge for the Pahalgam attack by razing the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba to the ground. Pakistani terrorists had mercilessly killed unarmed Indian citizens in front of their families after asking about their religion, he said.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam attack, wherein 26 people were shot dead in cold blood on April 22.

According to Shah, the Indian armed forces not only destroyed the headquarters of terror outfits but also obliterated nine camps that were being used for training terrorists and infiltrating them into India.

At several places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), such as Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur and Muridke, our armed forces attacked 100 km inside Pakistan's territory and gave a befitting reply to terrorists. India's action eliminated nearly 100 terrorists operating from Pakistan, said Shah.

The Union home minister said India has sent the message that it will respond with double intensity if Indian citizens are targeted.

Thanks to India's air defence system, not a single Pakistani drone or missile touched the ground when the neighbouring country launched attacks, he said.

In response, India destroyed 15 military installations, including their air bases, without harming common Pakistani citizens. India showed Pakistan that you cannot stop our missiles. This is for the first time after independence that the Indian Army went 100 km inside Pakistan's territory and destroyed terrorist camps, said Shah.

They (Pakistan) used to threaten us for being a nuclear power. They thought that we would be intimidated by their threats. But that did not happen. Our Army, Navy and Air Force delivered a befitting reply to them, he said.

Shah said the entire world is praising India for the accuracy of its military strikes, showing restraint, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong resolve.

Whenever there are talks about military operations in the world, Operation Sindoor will also be discussed. The prime minister himself named it Operation Sindoor' in honour of our mothers and sisters, Shah said.

Prime Minister Modi fulfilled the promise he made in Bihar after the Pahalgam attack that India would take revenge and eliminate the terrorists, he added.

At the event, Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental works worth over Rs 700 crore.