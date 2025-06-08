Home / India News / Govt sanctions ₹2.7 cr for relief to rain-hit people in Palghar district

Govt sanctions ₹2.7 cr for relief to rain-hit people in Palghar district

The unseasonal weather events during April 4-6, May 6-7 and 23-25 resulted in widespread damage across the region

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains
The approved amount was being disbursed to the affected families on a priority basis (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Palghar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra government as approved Rs 2.7 crore for immediate assistance to people who suffered damages due to unseasonal rains in Palghar district in the last two months, officials said on Sunday.

The unseasonal weather events during April 4-6, May 6-7 and 23-25 resulted in widespread damage across the region.

"A total of 38 houses were completely destroyed, while 3,852 homes suffered partial damage. Additionally, 10 huts and six cowsheds were damaged due to high winds and heavy rainfall," the district administration said in a release.

In view of the extensive damage caused to houses, agriculture, fruit cultivation, fish products and livestock in Palghar during the unseasonal rains, district Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik raised the issue during a recent cabinet meeting and secured a sanction of Rs 2.70 crore for immediate relief efforts, it said.

The approved amount was being disbursed to the affected families on a priority basis, the release said.

"Many families were left homeless in the aftermath of the unseasonal rains and storms. This assistance will offer essential support for their rehabilitation," Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma must quit to avoid removal by Parliament

Uttarakhand chokes under tourist rush; Delhi man dies in Mussoorie jam

Assam flood situation improves; ferry services to resume on Brahmaputra

Court's order of removal of slum must be followed: Delhi CM on demolition

NDA govt redefined women-led development in last 11 years: PM Modi

Topics :PalgharMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentheavy rains

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story