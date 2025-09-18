IMD predicts heavy rainfall in north Bengal districts till September 20

The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy rain in the northern part of West Bengal till September 20 owing to an upper air circulation over east Bihar and strong moisture incursion.

In south Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with thunderstorms and lightning and at a few places in some districts till September 22, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till September 20, it said.

Malda in north Bengal received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 34 mm, followed by Alipurduar at 31 mm, the Met data said.