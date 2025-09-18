Home / India News / IMD predicts heavy rainfall in north Bengal districts till September 20

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in north Bengal districts till September 20

Malda in north Bengal received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 34 mm, followed by Alipurduar at 31 mm, the Met data said

Rains
Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till September 20, it said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy rain in the northern part of West Bengal till September 20 owing to an upper air circulation over east Bihar and strong moisture incursion.

In south Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with thunderstorms and lightning and at a few places in some districts till September 22, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till September 20, it said.

Malda in north Bengal received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 34 mm, followed by Alipurduar at 31 mm, the Met data said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IMDRainfallmonsoon rainfallweather forecastWest Bengal

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

