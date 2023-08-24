IMD weather forecast (Aug 24): Prediction of rainfall, alerts in states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that intense rainfall is possible over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Northern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and different parts of Northeast India during next 2-3 days and may reduce thereafter.

The Met office likewise said that isolated heavy rains are probable over Uttarakhand on August 24, 2023. "Monsoon Trough lies to the north of its normal position. It is likely to remain north of its normal position during the next 6 days," IMD said.

IMD Forecast: Uttarakhand on Red Alert Uttarakhand looks all set to mark a much heavier rainfall on Thursday, August 24. Considering the incredibly severe showers, IMD has given a high alert for the Himalayan state during the 48-hour time frame.

The Regional Met Center in Dehradun has issued red alerts in six regions which include Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, on Thursday. The Met office has also given a high alert for Bageshwar and an orange for Haridwar for now.

Weather forecasts: Highlights

IMD has anticipated intense rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till today, 24 August and over Sikkim, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Northeast India in the next two days.

The weather office has also anticipated subdued rains over south Peninsular India during next 5-6 days and over central India from today onwards for 4-5 days.

IMD has given a high alert for severe rains for Himachal Pradesh during the following two days. This has prompted landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts causing extensive property damage in the state.

IMD Weather Forecast: Quick Report

1. Northwest India:

• Isolated intense downpours likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th.

• Isolated extremely heavy precipitation over eastern UP, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 24th August.

2. East India:

• Isolated severe rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim during 23rd to 26th; Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during 23rd-25th August, 2023.

• Isolated extreme precipitation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim during 23rd to 25th August.

• Isolated very heavy rains over Bihar on 24th August, 2023.

3. Northeast India:

Isolated severe rainfall over the different parts during the next four days.

Isolated intense rainfall over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Meghalaya during 23nd-26th August, 2023.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya on 23rd & 24th August, 2023.