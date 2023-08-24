Home / India News / J'khand: 6 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists

J'khand: 6 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists

At least six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Palamu district

Press Trust of India Medininagar (Jharkhand)
Naxal attack in Sukma: 9 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
At least six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Haldiya Ghati area under the Chhatarpur Police Station limits, around 220 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday evening, he said.

Around 15 Maoists reached at the road construction site and beat up two clerks of the company, Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told PTI.

"Maoists also torched six vehicles, including trucks, engaged in the road construction," he said, adding that it was suspected that Maoists conducted the attack on the site for levy.

"We are investigating the case and an operation has been initiated to nab the Maoists involved in the crime," he said.

JharkhandJharkhand Mukti MorchaMaoistsnaxalismnaxalites

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

