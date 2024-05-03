IMD weather forecast today: Heatwave alert in India till May 5 and more

Till May 5, severe heatwave conditions have been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, some parts of Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

The weather office additionally forecasted light rains in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh for the following five days.

IMD today weather forecasts: Heatwave predictions

- Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail from May 3 to May 5 in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

- Heatwave conditions in isolated parts over Telangana, Karnataka, coastal Andhra and Yanam, Gujarat and Odisha during next 4 days; Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 3 and May 4; Vidarbha on May 4 and May 5 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the May 3- May 4 period and over southern Rajasthan during the weekend.

- Humid weather prone to beat coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during most days of the week and over Konkan on May 5, 2024.

IMD weather forecasts: Rainfall conditions

- Fairly widespread, light to moderate rains accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and breezes (40-50 kmph) possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura during the period that began on May 2 and concluding on May 8.

- Isolated heavy rain likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 5 and May 6 and isolated heavy rains over Sikkim over the weekend.

- Isolated to scattered light to moderate rain/snowfall alongside lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during May 3 and May 6.

- Isolated extremely light/light rains likely over West Uttar Pradesh during May 5-May 8; Haryana Chandigarh-Delhi on May 4 and May 5 and Punjab and West Rajasthan on May 5.

-Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 3rd to 5th May and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during 6th to 9th May. Isolated hailstorm likely over Odisha today

- Isolated to scattered showers with thunderstorms and lightning over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe from May 3 to May 8; and over Telangana and Karnataka from May 6 to May 8.