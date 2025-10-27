Cyclone montha set to make landfall in Andhra, IMD warns of heavy rains

cyclone montha weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department ( The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) on Monday said Cyclone Montha is “extremely likely” to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam.

The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on October 26, according to the weather office. It is expected to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

Given the urgency of the situation, the governments of nine districts in Odisha have cancelled the leave of all government employees to ensure readiness.

What is Cyclone Montha?

Cyclone Montha, a powerful storm forming over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2025.

The name “Montha,” meaning “beautiful” or “fragrant flower”, was contributed by Thailand.

Disaster management teams in Odisha are on high alert for heavy rain and strong winds, while parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are also preparing for intense rainfall and gusty winds.

IMD rainfall alert: October 2025

The IMD forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several southern and eastern states:

Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe: October 27–28

Coastal Karnataka: October 26–28

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: October 26–30

Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh: October 27–30

Odisha and West Bengal on High Alert, says IMD

Odisha: Eight districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi — are under a “red warning” for extremely heavy rain and winds gusting up to 80 kmph, said IMD official Suresh Pujari.

The Puri district administration has restricted tourist access to seashores from October 27 to 29, and schools and Anganwadi centres across Odisha will remain closed till October 30, 2025.

West Bengal: From October 28 to 31, several districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall. The IMD has advised fishermen to return by October 27 and avoid venturing into the sea from October 28 to 30.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Hooghly from October 27. In north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda, significant rainfall is forecast between October 30 and 31.

Rainfall alerts in other states

As Cyclone Montha nears the eastern coast, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 27 and 28. Chennai and nearby districts are bracing for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has also issued alerts, forecasting light rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru (urban and rural) and adjoining regions.

Rain bands associated with Cyclone Montha are already reaching the Kerala coast, bringing strong winds and intermittent rainfall.

Parts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with lightning and thunderstorms likely in Chennai as the cyclone advances.

By October 28, the system is expected to intensify further, packing winds of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, before making landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam.

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR

With no likelihood of rain, pollutant dispersion remains limited. In Noida, temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 31°C, with hazy skies and high humidity likely to cause a sticky feel through the day. Light easterly-northeasterly winds may offer slight relief from pollution, though no rainfall is anticipated.

Gurgaon will see similar weather conditions with overcast skies, moderate temperatures (23.5°C to 32°C), and morning mist reducing visibility.