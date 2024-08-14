IMD weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of India

Today, August 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for East Rajasthan due to isolated severe rainfall. The Delhi NCR region is also expected to experience widespread rain throughout the week. In the coming seven days, the weather observatory also predicted isolated heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, eastern India, and the Western Himalayan Region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Haryana, Rajasthan and upper east India are additionally expected to get isolated severe rain for five days, the IMD said in its official statement. The MeT department also said that Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Rayalaseema are likely to receive isolated severe rainfall over the next five days.

Weather forecast 2024: Delhi today

IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi in its latest advisory, predicting light to moderate rainfall throughout the national capital until Thursday. On August 14, 2024, the temperature in Delhi was 33.57 °C. The day's estimate shows a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 37.53 °C, respectively.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

The weather office has anticipated widespread to far reaching light, or moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while places like Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are probably going to experience widespread rain during the week.

IMD weather forecast 2024: West & Central India

There are chances of genuinely widespread light or moderate rain over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat Region, and scattered rainfall over Saurashtra, Vidarbha, and Kutch. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to get scattered severe rainfall over the course of the week.

IMD weather 2024: East & Northeast India

During the week, the weather service has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast India and light to moderate rainfall over east India.

Weather forecast 2024: South Peninsular India

Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka may experience moderate to widespread light rainfall. In the meantime, numerous districts in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Coastal front and North Interior Karnataka are supposed to get isolated exceptionally severe rain during the week.