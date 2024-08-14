Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Partition on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', emphasising the importance of honouring their courage, which exemplifies the resilience of the human spirit. Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we remember the countless people who were deeply impacted and suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tribute to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. Many of those affected by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and achieve immense success. Today, we also reaffirm our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage, stating, "Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' I pay tribute to the millions who endured unimaginable suffering, lost their lives, and were rendered homeless during one of history's most brutal episodes. Only by remembering this history and learning from it can a nation build a strong future and emerge as a power. The tradition of observing this day, initiated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, is a significant step towards nation-building."



Uttarakhand's Chief Minister also reflected on the day, recalling that in 1947, the nation was divided based on religion.

"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay tribute to the countless families who endured the pain of Partition and faced unimaginable hardships. On this day in 1947, our country was divided along religious lines. This poison of discrimination and ill-will led to the displacement of countless brothers and sisters, and the loss of thousands of lives," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr. Jitendra Singh also took to X to remember those who suffered due to Partition and to pay their respects.

More From This Section

"Solemn tributes to the victims of Partition and salutations to all those who survived, on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. The tragic period of Partition is a saga of sacrifices, grit, and resilience. Let us pledge to end divisiveness and hatred in society," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

"On this #PartitionRemembranceDay, let us pay our respects on August 14th to the struggles and sacrifices of countless individuals who lost their lives due to the Partition in 1947. #PartitionHorrorsRememberanceDay," said Dr. Jitendra Singh.