I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

Independence Day 2024: The surge in cross-border infiltrations in Jammu, resulting in multiple terror attacks, and the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump have prompted Indian security officials to amplify focus on security measures in Delhi before the Independence Day celebrations.

Security agencies have received inputs on the possibility of anti-India elements making plans to target high-profile dignitaries, establishments, and iconic places with significant crowd gatherings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“....Delhi has also been mentioned in past inputs as a potential target in the plans of LeT and JeM,” a report by The Times of India report said on Wednesday.

A senior intelligence official told the media outlet that the presence of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries at the Red Fort makes the event a potential target for hostile elements.

What security arrangements are in place in Delhi?

According to a Hindustan Times report, following intelligence warnings, an additional layer of security has been implemented around the Red Fort. These include facial recognition technology and advanced CCTV analytics.

The recent assassination bid on Trump has underscored the critical importance of deploying snipers to ensure all-round protection for this Independence Day, the report added.

The officials have already ramped up checking and deploying security measures at airports, railways, public places, borders, and metro stations. The Central Industrial Security Force, responsible for Delhi Metro’s safety, has implemented a two-step frisking process for commuters to ensure there are no security lapses.

A special control room has been set up on the Red Fort premises, from where the officials will monitor the live feed of the area captured on around 700 artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition system (FRS) enabled CCTV cameras.

The national capital has already been put on high alert and declared a no-fly zone. For the event, the Red Fort will be guarded by 10,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic personnel.