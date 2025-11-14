IMD weather update: Cold-wave alerts in Chhattisgarh, MP for next two days

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
While dry conditions are prevalent over most of northwest and central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe cold-wave alerts for much of central India. While much of the north, west, and central parts of India brace for cold-wave pockets or foggy mornings, the southeast of the country faces the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.
The IMD has also issued a rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, placing several southern districts under a yellow alert for light showers. Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi and Tirunelveli are expected to receive light rain. In Chennai, the IMD has forecast intermittent light rainfall through the day.
Warnings about waterlogging in certain areas and the potential for traffic disruptions in other locations were issued. Because of the potential for severe winds over the coastal region, fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been urged to refrain from going out to sea till further notice.
IMD weather update in Nov 2025: Central and East India
Isolated regions of western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, along with portions of Chhattisgarh, are expected to experience cold-wave to severe cold-wave conditions today and over the weekend.
The Met Department also predicts shallow to moderate fog over Northeast India and Uttar Pradesh for the next two to three days. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Kerala and Mahe today, according to the weather agency.
Additionally, the IMD states that throughout the next 2-3 days, shallow to moderate fog is predicted across Uttar Pradesh and portions of the northeastern provinces. The air quality in Delhi-NCR is still in the bad range, though. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index for the area was 401 as of this morning at 7 AM. Bihar is experiencing early winter with minimum temperatures declining below seasonal norms. Aurangabad recorded 12.5°C while most districts expect 14-16°C lows and 26-28°C highs.
IMD weather forecast: South and Coastal India
Strong winds (35 to 45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h) are predicted for the November 14 period along and off the south Sri Lankan coast, the nearby southwest Bay of Bengal, and the Gulf of Mannar region, even though there are no major weather alerts for the southern states. Between November 11 and 16, IMD forecasts a mix of thunderstorms and intermittent, intense rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Chennai boasts moderate air quality, warm daytime highs of 28 to 29°C, and a partly cloudy sky. The weekend is expected to bring patchy rain. Bengaluru is expected to experience warm temperatures (18–24°C), moderate pollution levels, with the possibility of light showers later today. Forecasts for Bengaluru for the next week indicate more rain, alongside more clearing.
In Kolkata (Gangetic West Bengal), the day started with bright skies and pleasant, moderate midday temperatures (around 28°C). With an AQI in the "poor" to "very bad" range, the air quality is still an issue, nevertheless, and sensitive populations must heed recommendations.
