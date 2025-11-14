Home / India News / IMD weather update: Cold-wave alerts in Chhattisgarh, MP for next two days

IMD weather update: Cold-wave alerts in Chhattisgarh, MP for next two days

IMD has issued severe cold-wave alerts for parts of central India, even as Tamil Nadu and coastal regions brace for light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few days

IMD weather update on Nov 2025
IMD weather update on Nov 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
While dry conditions are prevalent over most of northwest and central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe cold-wave alerts for much of central India. While much of the north, west, and central parts of India brace for cold-wave pockets or foggy mornings, the southeast of the country faces the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.
 
The IMD has also issued a rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, placing several southern districts under a yellow alert for light showers. Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi and Tirunelveli are expected to receive light rain. In Chennai, the IMD has forecast intermittent light rainfall through the day.
 
Warnings about waterlogging in certain areas and the potential for traffic disruptions in other locations were issued. Because of the potential for severe winds over the coastal region, fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been urged to refrain from going out to sea till further notice. 

IMD weather update in Nov 2025: Central and East India

Isolated regions of western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, along with portions of Chhattisgarh, are expected to experience cold-wave to severe cold-wave conditions today and over the weekend. 
 
The Met Department also predicts shallow to moderate fog over Northeast India and Uttar Pradesh for the next two to three days. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Kerala and Mahe today, according to the weather agency.
 
Additionally, the IMD states that throughout the next 2-3 days, shallow to moderate fog is predicted across Uttar Pradesh and portions of the northeastern provinces. The air quality in Delhi-NCR is still in the bad range, though. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index for the area was 401 as of this morning at 7 AM.  Bihar is experiencing early winter with minimum temperatures declining below seasonal norms. Aurangabad recorded 12.5°C while most districts expect 14-16°C lows and 26-28°C highs.

IMD weather forecast: South and Coastal India

Strong winds (35 to 45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h) are predicted for the November 14 period along and off the south Sri Lankan coast, the nearby southwest Bay of Bengal, and the Gulf of Mannar region, even though there are no major weather alerts for the southern states. Between November 11 and 16, IMD forecasts a mix of thunderstorms and intermittent, intense rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
 
Chennai boasts moderate air quality, warm daytime highs of 28 to 29°C, and a partly cloudy sky. The weekend is expected to bring patchy rain. Bengaluru is expected to experience warm temperatures (18–24°C), moderate pollution levels, with the possibility of light showers later today. Forecasts for Bengaluru for the next week indicate more rain, alongside more clearing. 

IMD weather: East and North-East

In Kolkata (Gangetic West Bengal), the day started with bright skies and pleasant, moderate midday temperatures (around 28°C). With an AQI in the "poor" to "very bad" range, the air quality is still an issue, nevertheless, and sensitive populations must heed recommendations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bypolls result 2025: Congress takes early lead in Telangana's Jubilee Hills

Sebi-Sahara case: SC to hear plea of staff seeking pending salaries payment

No respite for Delhi residents as air quality remains in 'severe' category

Tractors carrying sugarcane set on fire in Karnataka amid farmers' protest

7 killed as truck rams into multiple vehicles on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Topics :IMD weather forecastIndian Meteorological DepartmentIMD on rains

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story