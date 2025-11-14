IMD weather update: Cold-wave alerts in Chhattisgarh, MP for next two days

The IMD has also issued a rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, placing several southern districts under a yellow alert for light showers. Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi and Tirunelveli are expected to receive light rain. In Chennai, the IMD has forecast intermittent light rainfall through the day.

Warnings about waterlogging in certain areas and the potential for traffic disruptions in other locations were issued. Because of the potential for severe winds over the coastal region, fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been urged to refrain from going out to sea till further notice.

IMD weather update in Nov 2025: Central and East India

Isolated regions of western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, along with portions of Chhattisgarh, are expected to experience cold-wave to severe cold-wave conditions today and over the weekend.

The Met Department also predicts shallow to moderate fog over Northeast India and Uttar Pradesh for the next two to three days. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Kerala and Mahe today, according to the weather agency.