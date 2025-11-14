Home / India News / No respite for Delhi residents as air quality remains in 'severe' category

No respite for Delhi residents as air quality remains in 'severe' category

Of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, 23 reported air quality in the severe category, while 13 were in the very poor range. Two stations recorded poor air quality

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 440, followed by Chandni Chowk at 438. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘severe’ category across most areas, even after the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
At 8 am, the AQI at Ashok Vihar was recorded at 416, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, 23 reported air quality in the severe category, while 13 were in the very poor range, and two stations recorded poor air quality, the CPCB’s Sameer app showed. Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 440, followed by Chandni Chowk at 438.
 
By 4 pm, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 404, categorised as ‘severe,’ with residents reporting breathing difficulties and aggravated respiratory symptoms. For context, the CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 ‘good,’ 51-100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 ‘moderate,’ 201-300 ‘poor,’ 301-400 ‘very poor,’ and 401-500 ‘severe.’ 
 

What's latest in efforts to curb pollution?

 
Grap Stage III restrictions: The Centre activated Stage III of Grap in Delhi-NCR to address rising pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) noted that stagnant winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and winter inversion prevented pollutant dispersion, leading to a spike in AQI.
 
Supreme Court directives: The SC described pollution levels in Delhi as “very serious” and urged lawyers to attend hearings virtually. A separate SC Bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, is monitoring pollution in Delhi and surrounding states. The Court has also sought a status report from Punjab and Haryana on measures to prevent stubble burning, including enforcement and preventive actions.
 
Schools shift to hybrid mode: Following Grap Stage III, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) instructed government, aided, and private schools to move younger students to hybrid classes to reduce exposure.
 
Chest clinics advisory: The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to establish chest clinics in government hospitals and medical colleges under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to treat pollution-related illnesses. 
 

Weather forecast for today

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear skies, with mist and haze at night. Maximum temperatures are expected between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 10 degrees Celsius. The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) forecasts a slight improvement in air quality, with increasing wind speeds likely to bring the AQI down from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor.’

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

