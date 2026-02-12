IMD weather update: Cold wave eases; rain, snow likely across North India

Severe cold wave conditions and dense fog appear to be easing across several parts of North India, with minimum temperatures rising in many areas. Misty mornings are now becoming more common than dense fog episodes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and snowfall across several areas of North India and hilly states, likely under the influence of three western disturbances predicted to affect the region this month.

Rainfall and snowfall forecast

In its weather bulletin, the IMD has forecast a wet spell with isolated rainfall and snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness similar conditions on February 16 and 17, while Arunachal Pradesh may receive rainfall and snowfall on February 12 and 14.

Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 16 and 17. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 13. Dense fog warning As winter conditions gradually subside in several places, the extent of dense fog is also expected to reduce. According to the IMD bulletin, dense fog is forecast at isolated places in Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh. Minimum temperature outlook The weather department has indicated no drop in minimum temperatures. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest India for the next 48 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent five days.