Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Industrial Relations Code Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Industrial Relations Code Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the 'Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 through supplementary agenda soon after the Question Hour

Parliament, New Parliament
According to statement of objects and reasons of the proposed law, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, relating to trade
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:00 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Seeking to avoid any "future unwarranted complication" over continuity of certain laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020, an amendment bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the 'Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 through supplementary agenda soon after the Question Hour.

According to statement of objects and reasons of the proposed law, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, relating to trade unions, industrial employment and industrial disputes.

It contains savings provisions under section 104 to ensure continuity and legal certainty.

"Though the repeal has occurred by operation of section 104 of the Code itself, there is a possibility of future confusion being created on a misconceived ground that the Act delegates the power to repeal the said enactments to the executive," it explained.

The provisions of section 104 and a February 2026 notification are clear that the repeal has occurred by the operation of section 104 of the Code itself, "it is considered  desirable to introduce the proposed amendment to avoid any future unwarranted complication," it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sunjay Kapur estate row: HC seeks Rani Kapur's stand on plea by Priya Kapur

Premium

Centre to formally launch IIT-Madras's Bharat Bodhan AI on Thursday

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train spends nearly ₹87,000 cr so far: Vaishnaw

Nationwide strike against Labour Codes; banks, railways may see disruption

Mumbai Coastal Road gets India's first-ever 'musical road' stretch

Topics :Lok SabhaParliamentBudget session

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story