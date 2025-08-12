Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Light rain, cloudy skies keep Delhi cool; IMD warns of more showers

Light rain, cloudy skies keep Delhi cool; IMD warns of more showers

Overcast conditions and light rainfall forecast to continue as monsoon clouds linger over the Capital

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD has forecast light to moderate showers on August 15 afternoon, followed by intermittent rain over the weekend and into early next week (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up under a thick cloud cover on Tuesday, with light rain in parts of the city keeping the morning temperature lower. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will see mostly cloudy skies through the day, with the maximum temperature likely to be about 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 23 degrees Celsius.

Rain causes waterlogging in Delhi

On August 11, intense showers lashed several areas, including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg and Nizamuddin flyover. The downpour led to waterlogging at multiple points such as Rao Tularam Marg, causing traffic disruption during peak hours.
 

IMD weekly forecast for Delhi

While there may be occasional breaks in rainfall, cloud cover is expected to persist through the week. August 13, and 14 are likely to be partly sunny with high clouds, though maximum temperatures could touch 35 degrees Celsius. Nights will remain warm and humid, with lows near 27 degrees Celsius. 
Rain is expected to return from Friday. The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers on August 15 afternoon, followed by intermittent rain over the weekend and into early next week. Daytime temperatures will range between 31 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. 

Also Read

kolkata Rains

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi as Himachal reels under monsoon fury

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD yellow alert for Delhi, rain and thunderstorms likely till Aug 15

Delhi Rains, Rain

Chill Delhi: Coldest August day in 14 years, thanks to Saturday showers

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Heat, humidity grip Delhi-NCR as monsoon stalls, AQI drops to 'moderate'

Flood, Varanasi Flood, UP Flood

Rain batters North India; Yamuna rises in Delhi, floods hit hill states

The monsoon trough, currently active over northern India, continues to draw moist south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, maintaining the pattern of cloudy skies and periodic rainfall over the national capital. 
Air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday and the air quality index(AQI) was recorded at 102 at 9 am on August 12.

Authorities issue advisory

Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious, particularly in flood-prone areas where waterlogging is common during heavy showers. Motorists are urged to avoid underpasses and low-lying roads during intense rain.
 

More From This Section

India Singapore, India-Singapore

India, Singapore to hold 3rd ministerial roundtable in Delhi on August 13

International Civil Aviation Organisation, UN's aviation agency

Pilot union objects to the government's call for a global code of conduct

Delhi Jal Board

DJB approves over ₹917 crore for STP upgrades to boost Yamuna clean-up

Lightning

The killer bolt: Lightning strikes now India's deadliest weather hazardpremium

Indian export, exporters, Budget 2025, Export Promotion Mission

Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

Topics : Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Indian monsoon BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon