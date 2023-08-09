IMD Weather Update Today (Aug 9): Heavy rainfall alerts in various regions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Uttarakhand till August 10. The region is probably going to get intense rainfall on August 9 and 10. IMD has also issued an orange caution for regions like Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun, Champawat, Haridwar and Nainital till today.

Moreover, the weather office has forecasted light/moderate rains with isolated intense rains over west Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and over east Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and 12. It additionally warned of isolated extremely severe rains in parts of Uttarakhand on August 9 and 10. Other than this, the weather office added that rainfall is probably going to stay subdued in different parts of northwest India during the next seven days.





The rainfall in the hills could prompt localised landslides and flooding. The general public is requested to stay away from regions that are inclined to water logging and urged to avoid weak structures or buildings.

IMD weather: Insights

The weather office has also given a yellow alert for a few districts in the Uttarakhand state till Friday including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Pithoragarh. There is a high probability of rain in these regions till Friday.

IMD has also anticipated intense rains/thunderstorms with lightning and severe downpour at isolated regions. Uttarakhand has been getting high rains for a couple of days, causing landslides that have claimed a few lives so far.

Other than this, the meteorological department has predicted moderate flash flood dangers in a few watersheds in Bihar, Uttarakhand, and adjoining south sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Districts of Uttarakhand that are probably going to be impacted by flash floods till August 10 are Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar.

Weather Forecast: Brief report

1. Wednesday (August 9)

• Intense rainfall might happen in isolated areas over Uttarakhand and Bihar.

• Severe rains are predicted at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.





• Lightning alongside thunderstorms might occur in isolated areas over Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.

2. Thursday (August 10)



• Possibility of intense rainfall at isolated regions over Uttarakhand.

• Intense rains might lash at a few isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.

• Lightning and thunderstorms are likely at distinct places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.