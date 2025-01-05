Important to have developed panchayats for developed India: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday highlighted the importance of strengthening panchayats for a developed India and emphasised that the state's efforts are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for empowering local governance.

Speaking about the ongoing initiatives in Sambalpur district, Pradhan mentioned that the state government is actively conducting capacity-building programs for the 138 panchayats in the area to empower local bodies and enhance their governance capabilities.

"For a developed India, it is very important to have developed panchayats. There are 138 panchayats in our Sambalpur district for which the state government is conducting capacity-building programmes. To fulfil the dream of the Prime Minister, the Panchayati Raj system of Sambalpur district is being strengthened," Pradhan told ANI.

He further emphasized that the strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in Sambalpur aligns with the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote decentralized development across the country.

These capacity-building programs aim to equip panchayat representatives with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage local governance, ensuring that development reaches the grassroots level.

Earlier last month, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'MBS Spices Industry' at Gangapur in Odisha's Ganjam district.

"The factory will play a crucial role in taking the rural economy forward and skilled people of Ganjam will work in the home district instead of going out for employment," Pradhan had said after the inaugural ceremony.

In a post on X, he said, "Inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'MBS Spice Factory', established in Gangpur, Ganjam district. This factory will play a major role in taking the rural economy forward. Skilled people of Ganjam district will work here instead of going out for employment. With the establishment of this factory, farmers will be able to get fair prices for agricultural products produced in the local area, especially the raw materials required for spices. As we move forward to realize the vision of a developed Odisha and a developed India, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the establishment of this factory is a welcome step in that direction.