Home / India News / Improving Delhi's air quality has been most difficult task: CM Kejriwal

Improving Delhi's air quality has been most difficult task: CM Kejriwal

The Environment Ministry added that this improvement signifies a substantial reduction in air pollutants with lower levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other harmful emissions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the Environment Ministry said Delhi registered the highest number of 'good to moderate' air quality days this year since 2016, barring 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said improving air quality in the city has been the most difficult task.

Delhi also experienced the least number of days with 'poor to severe' air quality in the first half-year period (January to June) in 2023, compared to the corresponding period since 2016, except for COVID-19 affected 2020.

"This was perhaps the most difficult task -- improving air quality. But a series of steps taken by Delhiites helped us achieve this seemingly impossible task. Still a long way to go. But Delhi people have always done what others thought impossible," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The average AQI (air quality index) for Delhi during this period also remained in 'moderate' category -- below 200. Delhi reported its lowest average AQI during 2023 (JanuaryJune) compared to the corresponding period for the seven years.

The Environment Ministry added that this improvement signifies a substantial reduction in air pollutants with lower levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other harmful emissions.

Also Read

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

Work done by Sisodia will be carried forward at double speed: CM Kejriwal

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

MP High Court requests Centre to reduce women's consent age to 16 from 18

Economy has moved from twin-balance sheet problem, banks now profitable: FM

India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

Bengal Guv visits violence-hit Dinhata, meets oppn ahead of rural polls

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

Topics :Air Quality IndexArvind KejriwalDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story