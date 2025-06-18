Inclusive development key to becoming global power, says Jitendra Singh

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said inclusive development is the key to India becoming a global power.

Launching the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) in Nagaland's Wokha district on Tuesday, he urged the local youth to explore technology-driven agriculture as a potential career path.

The event, held at the multi-purpose hall, marked the beginning of a 15-day awareness campaign about tribal welfare schemes, covering 53 villages in seven blocks of the district, in honour of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Noting the transformation of the Northeast in the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh said Nagaland is a key partner in India's development.

He affirmed the government's commitment to inclusive development and called the "end of historical neglect one of India's biggest achievements". He reiterated that with youth participation, technology, and community collaboration, Nagaland and the rest of the Northeast would become crucial to the country's rise as a global power. Singh said Wokha was a "land of plenty", pointing to the district's rich biodiversity. He stressed the formation of women's self-help groups (SHGs) and assured support for key local demands, according to an official statement. Singh said the demands for highway upgrades and the proposal for a new assembly building in the state should be taken up with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).