Home / India News / Inclusive development key to becoming global power, says Jitendra Singh

Inclusive development key to becoming global power, says Jitendra Singh

The Wokha Village Students' Union raised concerns with Singh about poor road connectivity, lack of local higher education institutions, and high unemployment rate in the district

Jitendra Singh
He stressed the formation of women's self-help groups (SHGs) and assured support for key local demands, according to an official statement. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said inclusive development is the key to India becoming a global power.

Launching the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) in Nagaland's Wokha district on Tuesday, he urged the local youth to explore technology-driven agriculture as a potential career path.

The event, held at the multi-purpose hall, marked the beginning of a 15-day awareness campaign about tribal welfare schemes, covering 53 villages in seven blocks of the district, in honour of tribal icon Birsa Munda. 

ALSO READ: India to build two-seater electric trainer aircraft: Jitendra Singh 

Noting the transformation of the Northeast in the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh said Nagaland is a key partner in India's development.

He affirmed the government's commitment to inclusive development and called the "end of historical neglect one of India's biggest achievements".

He reiterated that with youth participation, technology, and community collaboration, Nagaland and the rest of the Northeast would become crucial to the country's rise as a global power.

Singh said Wokha was a "land of plenty", pointing to the district's rich biodiversity.

He stressed the formation of women's self-help groups (SHGs) and assured support for key local demands, according to an official statement. 

Singh said the demands for highway upgrades and the proposal for a new assembly building in the state should be taken up with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

At the programme, the Wokha Village Council urged the minister to take steps to upgrade the Government High School to a higher secondary school.

The Wokha Village Students' Union raised concerns with Singh about poor road connectivity, lack of local higher education institutions, and high unemployment rate in the district.

It noted the financial burden on families who are forced to send children outside the village for higher education.

The programme was attended by MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe, and Adviser to CM Chumben Murry, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New rule makes Hindi a must in primary classes across Maharashtra

Car swept away in Gujarat's Botad: 4 dead, 3 missing, NDRF conducts rescue

Fire aboard Singapore-flagged ship partially contained: DGS

Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Check dates, day-wise schedule and more

Topics :Narendra ModiJitendra SinghNagalandNortheast India

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story