India to build two-seater electric trainer aircraft: Jitendra Singh

India to build two-seater electric trainer aircraft: Jitendra Singh

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the aircraft is being designed and developed indigenously by CSIR-NAL and will cost nearly half of imported versions

Jitendra Singh

Singh added that the plane represents an important step towards greener aviation and the use of clean energy in the country’s aircraft sector. | Photo: PTI

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has begun work on developing the Electric Hansa (E-Hansa), a next-generation two-seater electric trainer aircraft, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday.
 
He said it was a proud moment for the country as the aircraft is being designed and developed indigenously by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bengaluru.
 
According to Singh, the E-Hansa is expected to cost around ₹2 crore, which is nearly half the price of similar imported aircraft. He shared the update while reviewing the progress of various science departments in a monthly meeting.
 
The electric aircraft is part of the broader HANSA-3 (NG) trainer programme, which aims to offer an affordable, home-grown solution for pilot training in India, an official statement noted.
 
 
Singh added that the plane represents an important step towards greener aviation and the use of clean energy in the country’s aircraft sector.
 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

