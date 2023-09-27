Home / India News / Income tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo

Income tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo

The officials inspected laptops of Lenovo employees during the visit, one of the sources said. They also tried to contact Lenovo's senior management during and after the visit as part of the inquirY

Reuters BENGALURU
Lenovo (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian income tax officials on Wednesday visited a factory of Chinese PC maker Lenovo in the union territory of Puducherry and one of its offices in Bengaluru city as part of an inquiry, two sources told Reuters.

The officials inspected laptops of Lenovo employees during the visit, one of the sources said. They also tried to contact Lenovo's senior management during and after the visit as part of the inquiry, the person added.

Lenovo, which confirmed the visit, said it was "co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required".

"We adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations, and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business," it said.

The reason for the visit was not immediately clear.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that tax officers also visited the facilities of contract manufacturer Flex Ltd in Tamil Nadu state.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Lenovo Tab P12 review: Big screen tablet good for entertainment and more

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC business takes a beating: Report

Govt exempts 5% integrated GST on ocean freight imports from October 1

No recourse for user facing action by social media platform: Bombay HC

Revisiting Rupert Murdoch's India adventure as he hangs up his boots

GHG emissions due to stubble burning jump 75% between 2011-20: Study

65% houses impacted, Rs 565 cr damage in Joshimath subsidence: NDMA panel

Topics :LenovoIncome taxBengaluru

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story