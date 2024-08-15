Youth now wants to take giant leaps, golden era for India: PM Modi

PM Modi also paid condolences to families who lost their loved ones in recent national disasters |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by the central government in the past 10 years and said that this has increased self-confidence in the youth and their desire to take giant leaps. While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Prime Minister said that after the independence there was an atmosphere of status quo in the country that needed to be broken. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "People waited for reforms, we got an opportunity and we implemented major reforms. Our commitment to reform is not restricted to editorials, our reforms are not for small praise it is for making the country strong. This has resulted in the rise in self-confidence. There are now many avenues open for our youngsters. The youth now does not want to walk slowly they want to jump to achieve new things, and they want to take giant leaps. This is a golden era for India," PM Modi said.

"We should not let this opportunity go. We will then achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

"From tourism to MSME to health--in every sector there is a new modern system. We have adopted best practices. Each sector needs new things, to use technology and we have to ensure these sectors get support. Let's all walk with all our strength and achieve all our goals," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the women's self-help groups which have now around 10 crore women working in different sectors. "When women become financially independent this changes society," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the increasing frequency of natural disasters in recent years and offered his sympathies to the affected families.

"This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting," the Prime Minister said.

"Many have faced devastating losses, including the loss of loved ones, property damage, and significant financial burdens. Today, I want to express my deepest sympathies to those affected and assure them that the nation is standing by their side through these challenging times," PM Modi said while addressing the nation.

Remembering the sacrifices of those who fought for the nation decades back, PM Modi said that the nation is indebted and grateful to them.

"This is the day to salute those who have fought and sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. We bow down to every brave heart and pay our respects with reverence," PM Modi said.

He further highlighted the efforts and dedication of farmers, soldiers, and youth among other sectors in taking the country to new heights.

"They are our farmers, our soldiers, the courage of our youth, the contribution of our mothers and sisters, the Dalits, the exploited, the deprived and the oppressed. Today the feeling for national security and national development is there. I salute all these people today," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged the nation to work towards a developed nation to be achieved by 2047. He said that 40 crore Indians showed strength and courage to drive away the British decades back.

"Before independence, 40 crore Indians showed courage, dedication and bravery and moved with one motto, and broke the shackles of colonial rule despite all adversaries. Their only goal was freedom. If 40 crore Indians could do this, then 140 CR Indians of my family can do wonders if they take one pledge then despite all challenges we can make a Viksit Bharat by 2047," PM Modi said.

"Now is the time to live for Viksit Bharat 2047 and we Indians are determined. We have to become Atmanirbhar in every field. It is the determination of the Indians that is driving my resolve. India can become a developed nation by 2047. There was a time when people had a do-or-die attitude and we got freedom and now we must have the strength to live for the nation and that can make a strong India," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries as he arrived for the celebrations at Red Fort. The Prime Minister was pictured dressed in a white kurta and blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.