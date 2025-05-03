Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sports Minister Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India facility in Arunachal

Sports Minister Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India facility in Arunachal

The hall, built at a cost of Rs eight crore, is funded by the Central government and will provide infrastructure and training facilities to promote grassroots-level sports in the region

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mandaviya also interacted with local youth and sportspersons, encouraging them to utilise the facility for their benefit (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday reiterated the government's commitment to promote inclusive sports development, especially in remote areas, as he inaugurated a multi-purpose Hall in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh  The hall, built at a cost of Rs eight crore, is funded by the Central government and will provide infrastructure and training facilities to promote grassroots-level sports in the region.

Equipped with modern amenities, the hall will cater to multiple indoor sports including boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball, enabling young athletes from the region to train professionally and compete at national and international levels.

 

"Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, and through facilities like these, we aim to create opportunities for youth to shine in sports and contribute to nation-building," Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a release.

Mandaviya also interacted with local youth and sportspersons, encouraging them to utilise the facility for their benefit.

He also highlighted the importance of integrating fitness, sports, and discipline into everyday life.

Arunachal state ministers Kento Jini and Nyato Dukam were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

New kid on the brand wagon: IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight

Indian chess masters

SOG Grandmasters championship culminates with stellar wins in Gurugram

Neeraj chopra, Kishore Jena

India's Kishore Jena joins line-up for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

Praggnanandhaa R,Praggnanandhaa

Superbet Rapid and Blitz: India's grandmaster Praggnanandhaa finishes third

Weightlifting

Indian lifters fetch 2 bronze medal at Youth and Junior World C'ships

Topics : Khelo India Games Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Arunachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon