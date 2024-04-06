LIVE: Congress holds CEC meet with focus on Delhi; next list of candidates soon

Senior leaders of the Congress party met on Friday to discuss the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates for the three seats it is contesting in Delhi. News reports suggest that the party will announce its candidates for Delhi soon. Notably, the Congress has formed an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and fielding candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The meeting was presided over by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge with former party chief Sonia Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and P L Punia in attendance.
JSW Energy Limited has raised Rs 5,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), PTI reported. The money has been raised to accelerate the company's growth plans. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has successfully completed its Rs 5,000-crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). Some of the largest global asset managers, such as GQG, Blackrock, Nomura, Wellington, UBS and ADIA, participated in the QIP issue, the company said.
Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, April 6. No damage to property or lives was reported, officials said. The epicentre of the two quakes was in Kishtwar, PTI reported citing officials.
India aims to attract $100 bn a year in FDI as it woos China hedgers
India aims to attract at least $100 billion every year in gross foreign direct investment as the country courts investors looking to diversify away from China, Bloomberg reported citing officials.
8:46 AM
Two earthquakes of mild intensity hit J&K's Kishtwar district, no damage
Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, April 6. No damage to property or lives was reported, officials said. The epicentre of the two quakes was in Kishtwar, PTI reported citing officials.
8:40 AM
JSW energy raises Rs 5,000 crore by shelling shares to institutional investors including ADIA
JSW Energy Limited has raised Rs 5,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), PTI reported. The money has been raised to accelerate the company's growth plans. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has successfully completed its Rs 5,000-crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). Some of the largest global asset managers, such as GQG, Blackrock, Nomura, Wellington, UBS and ADIA, participated in the QIP issue, the company said.
8:38 AM
Congress holds CEC meet with focus on Delhi; next list of candidates soon
Senior leaders of the Congress party met on Friday to discuss the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates for the three seats it is contesting in Delhi. News reports suggest that the party will announce its candidates for Delhi soon. Notably, the Congress has formed an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and fielding candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The meeting was presided over by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge with former party chief Sonia Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and P L Punia in attendance.