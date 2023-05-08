Home / India News / India logs 1,839 new Covid-19 infections, active cases down to 25,178

India logs 1,839 new Covid-19 infections, active cases down to 25,178

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India logs 1,839 new Covid-19 infections, active cases down to 25,178

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India on Monday recorded 1,839 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 25,178 from 27,212 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,71,469). The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 25,178, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Hybrid immunity may be behind difference in India-China Covid numbers

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

LIVE: Last day of campaigning for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

Top 5 headlines: India Inc's net profit in Q4, FAME funds allocation & more

Terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaCoronavirus Tests

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story