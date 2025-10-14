Home / India News / India adds 4.9 Gw solar capacity under PMSGY, 13% of target met: Report

India adds 4.9 Gw solar capacity under PMSGY, 13% of target met: Report

Moreover, just 14.1 per cent of the allocated Rs 65,700 crore ($7.5 billion) in subsidies have been released till July 2025

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
Under PMSGY, Gujarat leads all states with the highest installed residential rooftop solar capacity.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has added around 4.9 GW of residential rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY) and over 57.9 lakh installation applications have been submitted as of July this year, a report released on Tuesday said.

The report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research & Analytics, however, noted that despite a near four-fold increase in applications between March 2024 and July 2025, only 13.1 per cent of the target of 1 crore installations has been met.

Moreover, just 14.1 per cent of the allocated Rs 65,700 crore ($7.5 billion) in subsidies have been released till July 2025.

Given this context, achieving the FY2027 target of 30GW capacity continues to be seen as a considerable challenge.

Under PMSGY, Gujarat leads all states with the highest installed residential rooftop solar capacity of 1,491MW, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan.

These states together account for around 77.2 per cent of the total installed capacity (4,946 MW) under the scheme till July 2025.

"PMSGY has steadily expanded its policy framework to speed up residential rooftop solar adoption. Since 2024, it has rolled out a nationwide capacity-building programme to train over three lakh people and help vendors, utilities and financiers upskill," said Jyoti Gulia, Founder, JMK Research, and a contributing author of the report.

"However, low consumer awareness and access to finance remain significant barriers to the adoption of rooftop solar. Outdated perceptions of high upfront costs and maintenance persist, especially in rural areas," said Prabhakar Sharma, senior consultant, JMK Research, and a co-author of this report.

Fragmented supply chains for key rooftop solar components, such as panels, inverters and mounting structures, also cause implementation delays, the report showed.

"Establishing clear, time-bound rooftop solar capacity targets at the state-level is essential for creating a coherent vision and ensuring effective policy execution," said Vibhuti Garg, Director, IEEFA - South Asia, and a contributing author.

A grievance redressal system has been set up under PMSGY but its effectiveness is limited.

"PMSGY should establish a district-level escalation matrix so that subsidy disbursement delays, incorrect data entries or portal malfunctions can be routed beyond the DISCOM or portal level," said Aman Gupta, research associate at JMK Research, and a co-author of this report.

To increase the conversion of applications into actual installations, state- and district-level facilitation cells should guide households in filing applications and claiming subsidies. Marketing campaigns and consumer outreach initiatives can be taken up to educate potential adopters.

"The rooftop solar market continues to face fragmented quality and weak end-to-end guarantees, challenges that standardised plug-and-play solutions can resolve," said Sharma.

IEEFA said that promoting the commoditisation of rooftop solar kits, with modules, inverters, mounting structures and cables supplied as standardised, pre-assembled packages, can simplify installation and minimise project delays.

The report authors said the long-term success of PMSGY hinges not only on the provision of subsidies but also on its ability to institutionalise streamlined digital processes, standardised product solutions and consumer-centric support systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress slams Modi govt after Trump calls Pak army chief his 'favourite'

Haryana IPS officer 'suicide': Rahul Gandhi meets Puran Kumar's family

TN man sends hoax bomb threat to Karnataka CM, dy CM homes, probe launched

Widespread rains expected in TN, Pondy; heavy rain alert for 4 districts

LIVE news: WHO warns against 3 cough syrups in India after children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Topics :solar energyIndia's solar energysolar

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story